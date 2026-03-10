Mobile App Template
SwiftBite
A food delivery app for browsing dish categories and offers, viewing dish details with add-on options, filling a basket, checking out, and tracking a courier's progress through order history and a profile area.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the SwiftBite template is for
Restaurants and delivery operators creating a streamlined path from menu discovery to fulfillment.
What’s included
- Dish categories, search, and promotional offers
- Item add-ons, basket, and checkout-ready ordering
- Courier progress, order history, and customer profile
What you can build with SwiftBite
- Launch a restaurant delivery app
- Build ordering for a local food brand
- Prototype offers, fulfillment, and order tracking
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template