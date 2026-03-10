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Mobile App Template

SwiftBite

A food delivery app for browsing dish categories and offers, viewing dish details with add-on options, filling a basket, checking out, and tracking a courier's progress through order history and a profile area.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. SwiftBite mobile app template screenshot 1
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  3. SwiftBite mobile app template screenshot 3
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the SwiftBite template is for

Restaurants and delivery operators creating a streamlined path from menu discovery to fulfillment.

What’s included

  • Dish categories, search, and promotional offers
  • Item add-ons, basket, and checkout-ready ordering
  • Courier progress, order history, and customer profile

What you can build with SwiftBite

  • Launch a restaurant delivery app
  • Build ordering for a local food brand
  • Prototype offers, fulfillment, and order tracking

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template