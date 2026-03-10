Mobile App Template
Freshbowl
A fruit salad ordering and delivery app with splash and get-started screens, a browsable combo menu, salad detail pages, a basket with quantity controls, checkout with card details, live delivery tracking, order history, favorites, and a customer profile.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Freshbowl template is for
Healthy-food brands, meal-prep companies, and restaurants selling customizable meals directly to customers.
What’s included
- Browsable fruit-salad combos and item details
- Basket, card checkout, and order confirmation
- Live tracking, favorites, history, and customer profile
What you can build with Freshbowl
- Launch a healthy-food delivery brand
- Build ordering for a salad or meal-prep business
- Prototype direct-to-consumer delivery tracking
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template