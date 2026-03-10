Open main menu
Theme

Mobile App Template

Freshbowl

A fruit salad ordering and delivery app with splash and get-started screens, a browsable combo menu, salad detail pages, a basket with quantity controls, checkout with card details, live delivery tracking, order history, favorites, and a customer profile.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 5
  6. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 6
  7. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 7
  8. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 8
  9. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 9
  10. Freshbowl mobile app template screenshot 10
Screenshot 1 of 10

Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Freshbowl template is for

Healthy-food brands, meal-prep companies, and restaurants selling customizable meals directly to customers.

What’s included

  • Browsable fruit-salad combos and item details
  • Basket, card checkout, and order confirmation
  • Live tracking, favorites, history, and customer profile

What you can build with Freshbowl

  • Launch a healthy-food delivery brand
  • Build ordering for a salad or meal-prep business
  • Prototype direct-to-consumer delivery tracking

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template