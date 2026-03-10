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Mobile App Template

Grand Stay

A hotel and villa booking app template built with Expo Router and NativeWind, covering discovery, stay details, room selection, dates, promos, payment and confirmation. Includes auth flows, saved favorites, a nearby map view, messaging and a full profile settings area, all backed by typed in-memory mock data.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Grand Stay template is for

Hospitality brands, rental marketplaces, and travel teams offering searchable stays, bookings, and guest messaging.

What’s included

  • Stay discovery with search, saved favorites, and nearby maps
  • Property details, room selection, dates, promos, and payment
  • Booking management and guest-to-host messaging
  • Authentication, profile, and travel settings flows

What you can build with Grand Stay

  • Launch a hotel or vacation-rental booking app
  • Build a branded guest experience for a hospitality operator
  • Add searchable stays and messaging to a travel marketplace

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template