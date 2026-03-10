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Mobile App Template

Pitchside

A football companion app for the Continental Premier league, with live match scores and statistics, league tables, squad and player profiles, a news desk feed, bookmarks and account screens.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Pitchside mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Pitchside template is for

Sports leagues, fan communities, and media teams delivering scores, standings, and editorial coverage.

What’s included

  • Live match scores and detailed game statistics
  • League tables, squads, and player profiles
  • News feed, bookmarks, onboarding, and accounts

What you can build with Pitchside

  • Launch a companion app for a sports league
  • Build fan coverage for a football competition
  • Prototype live scores with news and standings

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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