Mobile App Template
Pitchside
A football companion app for the Continental Premier league, with live match scores and statistics, league tables, squad and player profiles, a news desk feed, bookmarks and account screens.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Pitchside template is for
Sports leagues, fan communities, and media teams delivering scores, standings, and editorial coverage.
What’s included
- Live match scores and detailed game statistics
- League tables, squads, and player profiles
- News feed, bookmarks, onboarding, and accounts
What you can build with Pitchside
- Launch a companion app for a sports league
- Build fan coverage for a football competition
- Prototype live scores with news and standings
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template