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Mobile App Template

Newsflow

A local news and community reporting app with a city-scoped live feed, full article reader, editorial polls, a post composer for citizen reporters, classified ads, a rewards wallet and a contributor profile.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. Newsflow mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Newsflow template is for

Local publishers, civic organizations, and community teams creating a participatory news platform.

What’s included

  • City-scoped live feed and full article reader
  • Editorial polls and citizen-reporter post creation
  • Classified ads, contributor rewards, and profiles

What you can build with Newsflow

  • Launch a local or neighborhood news app
  • Build community reporting for a regional publisher
  • Combine editorial coverage with classifieds and rewards

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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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