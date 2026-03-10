Mobile App Template
Newsflow
A local news and community reporting app with a city-scoped live feed, full article reader, editorial polls, a post composer for citizen reporters, classified ads, a rewards wallet and a contributor profile.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Newsflow template is for
Local publishers, civic organizations, and community teams creating a participatory news platform.
What’s included
- City-scoped live feed and full article reader
- Editorial polls and citizen-reporter post creation
- Classified ads, contributor rewards, and profiles
What you can build with Newsflow
- Launch a local or neighborhood news app
- Build community reporting for a regional publisher
- Combine editorial coverage with classifieds and rewards
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template