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Mobile App Template

BudgetWise

A personal finance and budgeting app with onboarding and login screens, a balance-and-expense home dashboard, a transaction ledger, an income-versus-expense analysis chart, spending categories, savings goal detail pages, an add-transaction form, and a user profile with settings and security.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the BudgetWise template is for

Personal-finance founders, coaches, and fintech teams helping people understand and improve their spending.

What’s included

  • Balance, income, and expense dashboard
  • Transaction entry, categories, and ledger views
  • Spending analysis and savings-goal tracking

What you can build with BudgetWise

  • Launch a personal budgeting app
  • Build an expense tracker for households or teams
  • Prototype goal-based financial coaching

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template