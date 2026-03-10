Mobile App Template
BudgetWise
A personal finance and budgeting app with onboarding and login screens, a balance-and-expense home dashboard, a transaction ledger, an income-versus-expense analysis chart, spending categories, savings goal detail pages, an add-transaction form, and a user profile with settings and security.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the BudgetWise template is for
Personal-finance founders, coaches, and fintech teams helping people understand and improve their spending.
What’s included
- Balance, income, and expense dashboard
- Transaction entry, categories, and ledger views
- Spending analysis and savings-goal tracking
What you can build with BudgetWise
- Launch a personal budgeting app
- Build an expense tracker for households or teams
- Prototype goal-based financial coaching
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template