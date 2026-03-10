Mobile App Template
Zencoin
Zencoin is a crypto wallet and trading app where users track their portfolio value, browse trending coins and market listings, open a coin detail with price charts, buy, sell, send and receive coins, deposit and withdraw funds, view transaction history, and earn rewards through referrals.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Zencoin template is for
Crypto startups and fintech teams creating an approachable portfolio and transaction experience.
What’s included
- Portfolio dashboard with trending coins and market listings
- Price charts with buy, sell, send, and receive flows
- Deposits, withdrawals, transaction history, and referrals
What you can build with Zencoin
- Prototype a consumer crypto wallet
- Build a mobile companion for a trading platform
- Launch portfolio tracking with referral rewards
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