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Mobile App Template

Zencoin

Zencoin is a crypto wallet and trading app where users track their portfolio value, browse trending coins and market listings, open a coin detail with price charts, buy, sell, send and receive coins, deposit and withdraw funds, view transaction history, and earn rewards through referrals.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Zencoin template is for

Crypto startups and fintech teams creating an approachable portfolio and transaction experience.

What’s included

  • Portfolio dashboard with trending coins and market listings
  • Price charts with buy, sell, send, and receive flows
  • Deposits, withdrawals, transaction history, and referrals

What you can build with Zencoin

  • Prototype a consumer crypto wallet
  • Build a mobile companion for a trading platform
  • Launch portfolio tracking with referral rewards

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template