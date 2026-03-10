Mobile App Template
Nomina
An AI name-generation app that walks users through onboarding and sign-in, then offers a category home screen, a chatbot for naming requests, threaded conversation history, a saved-names library and profile settings.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Nomina template is for
Branding teams, entrepreneurs, and AI product builders helping users generate and organize names.
What’s included
- Guided onboarding and category-based starting points
- Naming chatbot with threaded conversation history
- Saved-name library and profile settings
What you can build with Nomina
- Launch an AI naming assistant
- Build conversational ideation for a branding service
- Prototype generated suggestions with saved collections
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