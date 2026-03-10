Open main menu
Theme

Mobile App Template

Nomina

An AI name-generation app that walks users through onboarding and sign-in, then offers a category home screen, a chatbot for naming requests, threaded conversation history, a saved-names library and profile settings.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 5
  6. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 6
  7. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 7
  8. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 8
  9. Nomina mobile app template screenshot 9
Screenshot 1 of 9

Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Nomina template is for

Branding teams, entrepreneurs, and AI product builders helping users generate and organize names.

What’s included

  • Guided onboarding and category-based starting points
  • Naming chatbot with threaded conversation history
  • Saved-name library and profile settings

What you can build with Nomina

  • Launch an AI naming assistant
  • Build conversational ideation for a branding service
  • Prototype generated suggestions with saved collections

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template