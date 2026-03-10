Mobile App Template
NameCraft
An AI naming assistant app where users browse naming categories on a home dashboard with generation stats and recent chats, then open a chatbot screen to describe what they are naming and save the suggested names.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
7 visual previews
Who the NameCraft template is for
Founders, creators, and branding teams turning conversational prompts into organized name ideas.
What’s included
- Naming categories and generation activity dashboard
- Conversational prompt flow for describing new ideas
- Generated-name suggestions with saving and history
What you can build with NameCraft
- Launch an AI business-name generator
- Build a naming assistant for creative agencies
- Prototype guided ideation and saved results
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