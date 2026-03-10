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Mobile App Template

NameCraft

An AI naming assistant app where users browse naming categories on a home dashboard with generation stats and recent chats, then open a chatbot screen to describe what they are naming and save the suggested names.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. NameCraft mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. NameCraft mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. NameCraft mobile app template screenshot 3
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

7 visual previews

Who the NameCraft template is for

Founders, creators, and branding teams turning conversational prompts into organized name ideas.

What’s included

  • Naming categories and generation activity dashboard
  • Conversational prompt flow for describing new ideas
  • Generated-name suggestions with saving and history

What you can build with NameCraft

  • Launch an AI business-name generator
  • Build a naming assistant for creative agencies
  • Prototype guided ideation and saved results

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template