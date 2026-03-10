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Mobile App Template

PulseFit

A fitness and wellness mobile app with guided workouts, exercise detail views, meal recipes, progress tracking, and a member community. Includes a routine builder, articles library, favorites, and a full profile and settings area with light and dark themes.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. PulseFit mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the PulseFit template is for

Fitness coaches, wellness brands, and health startups combining training, nutrition, progress, and community.

What’s included

  • Guided workouts with exercise and routine detail views
  • Meal recipes and nutrition planning
  • Progress tracking, favorites, and educational articles
  • Member community plus profile and settings flows

What you can build with PulseFit

  • Ship a branded fitness coaching and nutrition app
  • Build a community workout program with progress tracking
  • Add guided routines and wellness content to a health product

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template