Mobile App Template
PulseFit
A fitness and wellness mobile app with guided workouts, exercise detail views, meal recipes, progress tracking, and a member community. Includes a routine builder, articles library, favorites, and a full profile and settings area with light and dark themes.
Use this template
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the PulseFit template is for
Fitness coaches, wellness brands, and health startups combining training, nutrition, progress, and community.
What’s included
- Guided workouts with exercise and routine detail views
- Meal recipes and nutrition planning
- Progress tracking, favorites, and educational articles
- Member community plus profile and settings flows
What you can build with PulseFit
- Ship a branded fitness coaching and nutrition app
- Build a community workout program with progress tracking
- Add guided routines and wellness content to a health product
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Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template