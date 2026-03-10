Mobile App Template
Fitness
Fitness and calorie tracking app with daily health summaries, workout plans, meal logging, water and weight entries, progress charts, workout tracking, profile settings, and subscriptions.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
12 visual previews
Who the Fitness template is for
Fitness coaches, health startups, and apps wrapping workouts, meals, and progress in one place.
What’s included
- Workout library with progress tracking
- Meal logging and macro targets
- Activity dashboard with streaks and history
- Profile, goals, and settings flows
What you can build with Fitness
- Ship a branded coaching app with workouts and meals
- Build a health-tracking app for a specific community
- Add fitness tracking to a wellness or rewards product
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template