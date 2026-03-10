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Mobile App Template

Fitness

Fitness and calorie tracking app with daily health summaries, workout plans, meal logging, water and weight entries, progress charts, workout tracking, profile settings, and subscriptions.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

12 visual previews

Who the Fitness template is for

Fitness coaches, health startups, and apps wrapping workouts, meals, and progress in one place.

What’s included

  • Workout library with progress tracking
  • Meal logging and macro targets
  • Activity dashboard with streaks and history
  • Profile, goals, and settings flows

What you can build with Fitness

  • Ship a branded coaching app with workouts and meals
  • Build a health-tracking app for a specific community
  • Add fitness tracking to a wellness or rewards product

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template