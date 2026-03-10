Mobile App Template
Vytal
Vytal is a health and fitness tracker where users monitor BMI, heart rate, water intake and sleep on a dashboard, follow workout schedules and guided workout detail screens, plan meals, log activity and progress photos, and manage their profile.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Vytal template is for
Wellness brands, coaches, and health startups helping members track routines and personal progress.
What’s included
- Dashboard for BMI, heart rate, hydration, and sleep
- Workout schedules with guided exercise details
- Meal planning, activity logs, progress photos, and profile
What you can build with Vytal
- Launch a personal wellness tracker
- Build a member app for a fitness program
- Combine workouts, nutrition, and daily health metrics
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template