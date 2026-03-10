Open main menu
Theme

Mobile App Template

Vytal

Vytal is a health and fitness tracker where users monitor BMI, heart rate, water intake and sleep on a dashboard, follow workout schedules and guided workout detail screens, plan meals, log activity and progress photos, and manage their profile.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 4
  5. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 5
  6. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 6
  7. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 7
  8. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 8
  9. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 9
  10. Vytal mobile app template screenshot 10
Screenshot 1 of 10

Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Vytal template is for

Wellness brands, coaches, and health startups helping members track routines and personal progress.

What’s included

  • Dashboard for BMI, heart rate, hydration, and sleep
  • Workout schedules with guided exercise details
  • Meal planning, activity logs, progress photos, and profile

What you can build with Vytal

  • Launch a personal wellness tracker
  • Build a member app for a fitness program
  • Combine workouts, nutrition, and daily health metrics

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template