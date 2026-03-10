Mobile App Template
PulseFit — Workout Tracker
A fitness and workout tracking app with an onboarding carousel, a personalised home feed of popular workouts and a daily plan, a searchable workout explorer, detailed workout pages with timed rounds, streak-based challenges you can join and log, plus profile and settings screens.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the PulseFit — Workout Tracker template is for
Fitness coaches, gyms, and wellness teams helping members follow plans and maintain training streaks.
What’s included
- Personalized workout feed and daily training plan
- Searchable workouts with timed exercise rounds
- Streak challenges, activity logging, and profiles
What you can build with PulseFit — Workout Tracker
- Launch a guided workout app
- Build fitness challenges for a coaching community
- Prototype daily training and progress tracking
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template