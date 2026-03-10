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Mobile App Template

PulseFit — Workout Tracker

A fitness and workout tracking app with an onboarding carousel, a personalised home feed of popular workouts and a daily plan, a searchable workout explorer, detailed workout pages with timed rounds, streak-based challenges you can join and log, plus profile and settings screens.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. PulseFit — Workout Tracker mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the PulseFit — Workout Tracker template is for

Fitness coaches, gyms, and wellness teams helping members follow plans and maintain training streaks.

What’s included

  • Personalized workout feed and daily training plan
  • Searchable workouts with timed exercise rounds
  • Streak challenges, activity logging, and profiles

What you can build with PulseFit — Workout Tracker

  • Launch a guided workout app
  • Build fitness challenges for a coaching community
  • Prototype daily training and progress tracking

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template