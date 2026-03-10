Mobile App Template
Recipes
AI-powered recipe app with personalized recipe generation, saved collections, meal planning, curated recipe lists, shopping lists, and premium subscriptions.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
11 visual previews
Who the Recipes template is for
AI-powered food and lifestyle teams adding generation, planning, and shopping in one flow.
What’s included
- AI recipe generation from prompts or ingredients
- Meal planner with day/week views
- Auto-generated shopping list with combine-and-dedupe
- Save and organize favorite recipes
What you can build with Recipes
- Launch an AI-powered recipe and meal-planning app
- Add shopping-list generation to an existing food app
- Build a niche-diet community with AI generation
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template