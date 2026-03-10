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Mobile App Template

Recipes

AI-powered recipe app with personalized recipe generation, saved collections, meal planning, curated recipe lists, shopping lists, and premium subscriptions.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

11 visual previews

Who the Recipes template is for

AI-powered food and lifestyle teams adding generation, planning, and shopping in one flow.

What’s included

  • AI recipe generation from prompts or ingredients
  • Meal planner with day/week views
  • Auto-generated shopping list with combine-and-dedupe
  • Save and organize favorite recipes

What you can build with Recipes

  • Launch an AI-powered recipe and meal-planning app
  • Add shopping-list generation to an existing food app
  • Build a niche-diet community with AI generation

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template