Mobile App Template
Savora
Savora is a recipe and meal-planning app where users browse featured and popular recipes by category, search dishes, open a recipe detail with nutrition facts, ingredients and step-by-step instructions, add ingredients to a shopping cart, follow chef picks, and manage notifications and their account.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Savora template is for
Food publishers, nutrition brands, and culinary creators turning recipes into actionable meal experiences.
What’s included
- Featured recipes with category browsing and search
- Nutrition facts, ingredients, and cooking instructions
- Chef picks, ingredient shopping, and account tools
What you can build with Savora
- Launch a recipe and meal-planning app
- Build a food-content product for a culinary brand
- Connect recipe discovery with ingredient shopping
More Mobile App TemplatesBrowse all mobile apps
Make it yours
Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template