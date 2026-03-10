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Mobile App Template

Savora

Savora is a recipe and meal-planning app where users browse featured and popular recipes by category, search dishes, open a recipe detail with nutrition facts, ingredients and step-by-step instructions, add ingredients to a shopping cart, follow chef picks, and manage notifications and their account.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Savora mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Savora template is for

Food publishers, nutrition brands, and culinary creators turning recipes into actionable meal experiences.

What’s included

  • Featured recipes with category browsing and search
  • Nutrition facts, ingredients, and cooking instructions
  • Chef picks, ingredient shopping, and account tools

What you can build with Savora

  • Launch a recipe and meal-planning app
  • Build a food-content product for a culinary brand
  • Connect recipe discovery with ingredient shopping

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template