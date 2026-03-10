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Mobile App Template

DishDash

A recipe and cooking app template with a personalized home feed, category browsing, trending dishes, full recipe detail pages, ingredient search, a community feed, chef profiles, and a recipe creation form.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. DishDash mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the DishDash template is for

Food creators, publishers, and culinary brands combining recipe discovery with community content.

What’s included

  • Personalized recipe feed with categories and trends
  • Ingredient search and step-by-step recipe details
  • Community posts, chef profiles, and recipe creation

What you can build with DishDash

  • Launch a recipe and cooking community
  • Build a branded food-content app
  • Prototype creator-led recipe publishing

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template