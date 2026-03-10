Mobile App Template
DishDash
A recipe and cooking app template with a personalized home feed, category browsing, trending dishes, full recipe detail pages, ingredient search, a community feed, chef profiles, and a recipe creation form.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the DishDash template is for
Food creators, publishers, and culinary brands combining recipe discovery with community content.
What’s included
- Personalized recipe feed with categories and trends
- Ingredient search and step-by-step recipe details
- Community posts, chef profiles, and recipe creation
What you can build with DishDash
- Launch a recipe and cooking community
- Build a branded food-content app
- Prototype creator-led recipe publishing
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template