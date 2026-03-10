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Mobile App Template

Vibely

A short-video social app with a full-screen clip feed, a discover page of trending hashtags and sounds, threaded comments, creator profiles, live rooms, a clip composer, friends, and an activity inbox.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Vibely template is for

Creator platforms and community founders building an immersive short-form video network.

What’s included

  • Full-screen short-video feed and trending discovery
  • Threaded comments, sounds, hashtags, and creator profiles
  • Live rooms, clip creation, friends, and activity

What you can build with Vibely

  • Launch a niche short-video community
  • Build creator content around a shared interest
  • Prototype clips, live sessions, and social engagement

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template