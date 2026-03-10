Mobile App Template
Vibely
A short-video social app with a full-screen clip feed, a discover page of trending hashtags and sounds, threaded comments, creator profiles, live rooms, a clip composer, friends, and an activity inbox.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Vibely template is for
Creator platforms and community founders building an immersive short-form video network.
What’s included
- Full-screen short-video feed and trending discovery
- Threaded comments, sounds, hashtags, and creator profiles
- Live rooms, clip creation, friends, and activity
What you can build with Vibely
- Launch a niche short-video community
- Build creator content around a shared interest
- Prototype clips, live sessions, and social engagement
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template