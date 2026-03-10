Mobile App Template
Forkly — Food Delivery
A complete food delivery mobile app template with dish browsing, category exploration, cart, checkout, live order tracking, and account management. Built with Expo Router and NativeWind, including light and dark themes.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Forkly — Food Delivery template is for
Restaurants, delivery operators, and marketplace founders building mobile ordering from discovery through delivery.
What’s included
- Dish and category discovery for local menus
- Cart, checkout, and account-management flows
- Live order tracking from confirmation through delivery
- Coordinated light and dark mobile experiences
What you can build with Forkly — Food Delivery
- Launch a restaurant delivery marketplace
- Build a branded ordering app for a restaurant group
- Add checkout and live tracking to a local commerce service
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template