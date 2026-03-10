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Mobile App Template

Forkly — Food Delivery

A complete food delivery mobile app template with dish browsing, category exploration, cart, checkout, live order tracking, and account management. Built with Expo Router and NativeWind, including light and dark themes.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Forkly — Food Delivery mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Forkly — Food Delivery template is for

Restaurants, delivery operators, and marketplace founders building mobile ordering from discovery through delivery.

What’s included

  • Dish and category discovery for local menus
  • Cart, checkout, and account-management flows
  • Live order tracking from confirmation through delivery
  • Coordinated light and dark mobile experiences

What you can build with Forkly — Food Delivery

  • Launch a restaurant delivery marketplace
  • Build a branded ordering app for a restaurant group
  • Add checkout and live tracking to a local commerce service

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template