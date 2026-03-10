Mobile App Template
Taskora
A team task-management app with an onboarding walkthrough, a workspace home feed, a schedule calendar, task detail and task-creation screens, global search, team messaging with a chat thread, and a member profile.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Taskora template is for
Project teams and productivity products combining structured task work with direct communication.
What’s included
- Workspace feed and guided team onboarding
- Task creation, details, and schedule calendar
- Member messaging, global search, and profiles
What you can build with Taskora
- Launch a collaborative task manager
- Build planning and chat for project teams
- Prototype shared schedules and work conversations
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