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Mobile App Template

Taskora

A team task-management app with an onboarding walkthrough, a workspace home feed, a schedule calendar, task detail and task-creation screens, global search, team messaging with a chat thread, and a member profile.

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Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Taskora template is for

Project teams and productivity products combining structured task work with direct communication.

What’s included

  • Workspace feed and guided team onboarding
  • Task creation, details, and schedule calendar
  • Member messaging, global search, and profiles

What you can build with Taskora

  • Launch a collaborative task manager
  • Build planning and chat for project teams
  • Prototype shared schedules and work conversations

More Mobile App Templates

Browse all mobile apps

Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template