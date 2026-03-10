Mobile App Template
Taskly
A task management and to-do list app with an onboarding welcome screen, a home dashboard showing today's progress and in-progress projects, a day-by-day task calendar, a reports screen with weekly stats, a team roster, project detail pages, and create flows for tasks and projects.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Taskly template is for
Small teams, agencies, and productivity founders coordinating tasks, people, and project progress.
What’s included
- Daily progress dashboard and active projects
- Task calendar with create and detail flows
- Team roster, project reports, and notifications
What you can build with Taskly
- Launch a team task-management product
- Build project tracking for an agency
- Prototype shared schedules and productivity reports
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template