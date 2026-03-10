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Mobile App Template

Taskly

A task management and to-do list app with an onboarding welcome screen, a home dashboard showing today's progress and in-progress projects, a day-by-day task calendar, a reports screen with weekly stats, a team roster, project detail pages, and create flows for tasks and projects.

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Template preview Mobile App
  1. Taskly mobile app template screenshot 1
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  3. Taskly mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Taskly mobile app template screenshot 4
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Taskly template is for

Small teams, agencies, and productivity founders coordinating tasks, people, and project progress.

What’s included

  • Daily progress dashboard and active projects
  • Task calendar with create and detail flows
  • Team roster, project reports, and notifications

What you can build with Taskly

  • Launch a team task-management product
  • Build project tracking for an agency
  • Prototype shared schedules and productivity reports

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template