Mobile App Template
TaskFlow
A project and task management app with a home dashboard, project boards, task detail pages, a task creation form, a schedule calendar, search, notifications, and a user profile.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the TaskFlow template is for
Product teams, agencies, and operations groups organizing projects and day-to-day tasks.
What’s included
- Project dashboard and kanban-style boards
- Task details, creation, and schedule calendar
- Global search, notifications, and user profile
What you can build with TaskFlow
- Launch a project-management app
- Build task coordination for a small team
- Prototype boards, schedules, and work tracking
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template