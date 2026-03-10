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Mobile App Template

TaskFlow

A project and task management app with a home dashboard, project boards, task detail pages, a task creation form, a schedule calendar, search, notifications, and a user profile.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. TaskFlow mobile app template screenshot 1
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the TaskFlow template is for

Product teams, agencies, and operations groups organizing projects and day-to-day tasks.

What’s included

  • Project dashboard and kanban-style boards
  • Task details, creation, and schedule calendar
  • Global search, notifications, and user profile

What you can build with TaskFlow

  • Launch a project-management app
  • Build task coordination for a small team
  • Prototype boards, schedules, and work tracking

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template