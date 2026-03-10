Mobile App Template
Ryda
A ride-hailing app for booking cars from a map, with place search and saved addresses, a ride-tier picker with fares, live trip tracking, driver rating and tipping, plus wallet, promo codes and trip activity history.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Ryda template is for
Mobility startups, taxi operators, and transportation teams creating a rider-facing booking app.
What’s included
- Map-based pickup and destination search
- Ride tiers, fare estimates, and live trip tracking
- Driver ratings, tips, wallet, promos, and trip history
What you can build with Ryda
- Launch a local ride-hailing service
- Build booking for a taxi or transport fleet
- Prototype dispatch, trip tracking, and rider payments
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template