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Mobile App Template

Ryda

A ride-hailing app for booking cars from a map, with place search and saved addresses, a ride-tier picker with fares, live trip tracking, driver rating and tipping, plus wallet, promo codes and trip activity history.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Ryda template is for

Mobility startups, taxi operators, and transportation teams creating a rider-facing booking app.

What’s included

  • Map-based pickup and destination search
  • Ride tiers, fare estimates, and live trip tracking
  • Driver ratings, tips, wallet, promos, and trip history

What you can build with Ryda

  • Launch a local ride-hailing service
  • Build booking for a taxi or transport fleet
  • Prototype dispatch, trip tracking, and rider payments

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template