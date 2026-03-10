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Mobile App Template

Events

Event discovery and ticketing app with attendee browsing, map search, ticket management, and creator tools for hosting events and tracking performance.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
  1. Events mobile app template screenshot 1
  2. Events mobile app template screenshot 2
  3. Events mobile app template screenshot 3
  4. Events mobile app template screenshot 4
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the Events template is for

Founders launching an events platform, creators selling tickets, or teams building a community discovery app.

What’s included

  • Attendee browsing with feed and map views
  • Ticket purchase, ownership, and entry management
  • Creator dashboard for event setup, analytics, and revenue
  • Profile and saved-events flows out of the box

What you can build with Events

  • Launch a niche-events ticketing app
  • Build a community discovery and meetup product
  • Ship a creator-led event hosting app

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template