Mobile App Template
Events
Event discovery and ticketing app with attendee browsing, map search, ticket management, and creator tools for hosting events and tracking performance.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the Events template is for
Founders launching an events platform, creators selling tickets, or teams building a community discovery app.
What’s included
- Attendee browsing with feed and map views
- Ticket purchase, ownership, and entry management
- Creator dashboard for event setup, analytics, and revenue
- Profile and saved-events flows out of the box
What you can build with Events
- Launch a niche-events ticketing app
- Build a community discovery and meetup product
- Ship a creator-led event hosting app
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template