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Mobile App Template

Prism

Prism is a multi-purpose lifestyle app combining a fashion storefront with category browsing, product details, saved items, bag and checkout, plus a map-based stays search, an events listing, chat conversations, onboarding with interest selection, and a profile with subscription plans.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Prism template is for

Consumer-product teams exploring an all-in-one lifestyle app with commerce and discovery features.

What’s included

  • Fashion storefront with products, saved items, and checkout
  • Map-based stay discovery and event listings
  • Interest onboarding, conversations, profiles, and plans

What you can build with Prism

  • Prototype a multi-service lifestyle super app
  • Combine commerce, travel, and events in one product
  • Build a membership experience around local discovery

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template