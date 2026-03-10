Mobile App Template
Prism
Prism is a multi-purpose lifestyle app combining a fashion storefront with category browsing, product details, saved items, bag and checkout, plus a map-based stays search, an events listing, chat conversations, onboarding with interest selection, and a profile with subscription plans.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Prism template is for
Consumer-product teams exploring an all-in-one lifestyle app with commerce and discovery features.
What’s included
- Fashion storefront with products, saved items, and checkout
- Map-based stay discovery and event listings
- Interest onboarding, conversations, profiles, and plans
What you can build with Prism
- Prototype a multi-service lifestyle super app
- Combine commerce, travel, and events in one product
- Build a membership experience around local discovery
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template