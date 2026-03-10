Mobile App Template
Ripple
A team messaging app with a channel and direct-message list, threaded replies, a mentions inbox, message search, shared photo galleries, and flows for starting new groups and conversations.
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Template preview Mobile App
Template type
Mobile App
Designed for
iOS, Android, and web
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Ripple template is for
Workplace teams, communities, and collaboration products that need organized group communication.
What’s included
- Channel and direct-message conversation list
- Threaded replies, mentions, and message search
- Shared galleries and new group workflows
What you can build with Ripple
- Launch a team communication product
- Build messaging for a member organization
- Prototype channels, threads, and shared media
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Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template