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Mobile App Template

Ripple

A team messaging app with a channel and direct-message list, threaded replies, a mentions inbox, message search, shared photo galleries, and flows for starting new groups and conversations.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Mobile App
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Template type

Mobile App

Designed for

iOS, Android, and web

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Ripple template is for

Workplace teams, communities, and collaboration products that need organized group communication.

What’s included

  • Channel and direct-message conversation list
  • Threaded replies, mentions, and message search
  • Shared galleries and new group workflows

What you can build with Ripple

  • Launch a team communication product
  • Build messaging for a member organization
  • Prototype channels, threads, and shared media

More Mobile App Templates

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Make it yours

Start with this mobile app template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template