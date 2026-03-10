Website Template
TUI Portfolio
Terminal UI developer portfolio.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the TUI Portfolio template is for
Developers and command-line enthusiasts who want a compact portfolio with a retro terminal interface.
What’s included
- Terminal UI presentation for a memorable developer identity
- Single-page structure for concise project and profile content
- Retro dark-theme visual language
Explore the TUI Portfolio design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with TUI Portfolio
- Launch a terminal-inspired developer portfolio
- Create a concise personal homepage for technical work
- Present projects with a retro command-line aesthetic
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template