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Self Esteem

An editorial magazine and blog template with a studio/work portfolio section and tag-based article browsing.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Self Esteem website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

9 visual previews

Who the Self Esteem template is for

Independent magazines, creative studios, and editorial brands publishing articles alongside selected work.

What’s included

  • Editorial magazine layouts for feature articles
  • Studio and work portfolio for creative projects
  • Tag-based browsing across the article archive

Explore the Self Esteem design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Self Esteem

  • Launch an independent culture or design magazine
  • Combine editorial publishing with a studio portfolio
  • Organize creative articles around topical tags

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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