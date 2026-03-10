Free to start. Make every detail your own.

An editorial magazine and blog template with a studio/work portfolio section and tag-based article browsing.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A business site template for an architecture/interior-design studio, featuring a portfolio of projects, an about…

A classic multi-author blog and publication template with author and tag archive pages, modeled on the popular Ghost…

A clean personal blog template ("Astro Sienna") with posts, tags, an about page, and a project showcase section

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.