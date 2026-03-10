Website Template
Self Esteem
An editorial magazine and blog template with a studio/work portfolio section and tag-based article browsing.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
9 visual previews
Who the Self Esteem template is for
Independent magazines, creative studios, and editorial brands publishing articles alongside selected work.
What’s included
- Editorial magazine layouts for feature articles
- Studio and work portfolio for creative projects
- Tag-based browsing across the article archive
Explore the Self Esteem design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Self Esteem
- Launch an independent culture or design magazine
- Combine editorial publishing with a studio portfolio
- Organize creative articles around topical tags
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template