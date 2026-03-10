Website Template
Music
Music discovery interface with playlists, track tables, play and like controls, playlist detail pages, responsive navigation, and theme switching.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
3 visual previews
Who the Music template is for
Music product teams and entertainment creators prototyping a browser-based discovery or streaming interface.
What’s included
- Playlist discovery with responsive navigation
- Track tables with play and like controls
- Playlist detail pages and theme switching
Explore the Music design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Music
- Prototype a music streaming web experience
- Build a playlist discovery and curation product
- Create an interactive interface for a music catalog
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template