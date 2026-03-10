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Music

Music discovery interface with playlists, track tables, play and like controls, playlist detail pages, responsive navigation, and theme switching.

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Template preview Website
Music website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

3 visual previews

Who the Music template is for

Music product teams and entertainment creators prototyping a browser-based discovery or streaming interface.

What’s included

  • Playlist discovery with responsive navigation
  • Track tables with play and like controls
  • Playlist detail pages and theme switching

Explore the Music design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Music website template preview 2
  • Music website template preview 3

What you can build with Music

  • Prototype a music streaming web experience
  • Build a playlist discovery and curation product
  • Create an interactive interface for a music catalog

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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