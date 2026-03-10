Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Music discovery interface with playlists, track tables, play and like controls, playlist detail pages, responsive navigation, and theme switching.

Track tables with play and like controls

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A scholarly personal site template with sections for publications, talks, teaching, a CV, and a blog, aimed at…

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering…

A movie directory site listing films by category with individual movie detail pages and contact/about pages

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.