Website Template
Manduca
A link-in-bio style single-page profile with simple markdown content pages (fish, cakes, meat) for a personal hub.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
5 visual previews
Who the Manduca template is for
Creators and individuals who want a playful link-in-bio hub with a few lightweight content pages.
What’s included
- Single-page profile and link hub for a concise personal presence
- Simple Markdown content pages for interests or collections
- Minimal structure that is easy to adapt to a personal identity
Explore the Manduca design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Manduca
- Create a custom link-in-bio homepage
- Publish a small profile site with interest pages
- Replace a hosted profile service with an owned personal hub
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template