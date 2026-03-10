Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Minimal structure that is easy to adapt to a personal identity

Creators and individuals who want a playful link-in-bio hub with a few lightweight content pages.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

A minimalist blog template using a bento-grid layout for posts, tags, and pagination, with a built-in post editor page

A designer portfolio template with project case studies, resume, and about pages for showcasing creative work

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.