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Website Template

Manduca

A link-in-bio style single-page profile with simple markdown content pages (fish, cakes, meat) for a personal hub.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Manduca website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

5 visual previews

Who the Manduca template is for

Creators and individuals who want a playful link-in-bio hub with a few lightweight content pages.

What’s included

  • Single-page profile and link hub for a concise personal presence
  • Simple Markdown content pages for interests or collections
  • Minimal structure that is easy to adapt to a personal identity

Explore the Manduca design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Manduca website template preview 2
  • Manduca website template preview 3
  • Manduca website template preview 4
  • Manduca website template preview 5

What you can build with Manduca

  • Create a custom link-in-bio homepage
  • Publish a small profile site with interest pages
  • Replace a hosted profile service with an owned personal hub

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template