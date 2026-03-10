Open main menu
Theme

Website Template

Lonetrail

A personal blog template with post series, tags, categories, and an archive for long-form writing.

Use this template

Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Lonetrail website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Lonetrail template is for

Long-form writers and independent bloggers who organize related posts into ongoing series.

What’s included

  • Post series for connecting multi-part long-form writing
  • Tags and categories for topical discovery
  • Chronological archive for navigating the complete publication

Explore the Lonetrail design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Lonetrail website template preview 2
  • Lonetrail website template preview 3
  • Lonetrail website template preview 4
  • Lonetrail website template preview 5
  • Lonetrail website template preview 6
  • Lonetrail website template preview 7
  • Lonetrail website template preview 8
  • Lonetrail website template preview 9
  • Lonetrail website template preview 10

What you can build with Lonetrail

  • Publish serialized essays or tutorials
  • Build a personal blog with several content taxonomies
  • Create a durable archive for long-form writing

More Website Templates

Browse all websites

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template