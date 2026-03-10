Website Template
Lonetrail
A personal blog template with post series, tags, categories, and an archive for long-form writing.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Lonetrail template is for
Long-form writers and independent bloggers who organize related posts into ongoing series.
What’s included
- Post series for connecting multi-part long-form writing
- Tags and categories for topical discovery
- Chronological archive for navigating the complete publication
Explore the Lonetrail design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Lonetrail
- Publish serialized essays or tutorials
- Build a personal blog with several content taxonomies
- Create a durable archive for long-form writing
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template