Website Template
Entropic
A retro text-mode technical zine covering security topics, organized into volumes and a CVE database listing.
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Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template preview Website
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
5 visual previews
Who the Entropic template is for
Security researchers, technical writers, and experimental publishers creating a specialized technical zine.
What’s included
- Retro text-mode presentation for a distinctive technical identity
- Volume-based organization for serialized editorial content
- CVE database listing for security reference material
Explore the Entropic design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Entropic
- Publish a security research zine
- Create a retro technical publication
- Combine long-form security writing with a CVE reference index
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