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Entropic

A retro text-mode technical zine covering security topics, organized into volumes and a CVE database listing.

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Template preview Website
Entropic website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

5 visual previews

Who the Entropic template is for

Security researchers, technical writers, and experimental publishers creating a specialized technical zine.

What’s included

  • Retro text-mode presentation for a distinctive technical identity
  • Volume-based organization for serialized editorial content
  • CVE database listing for security reference material

Explore the Entropic design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • Entropic website template preview 2
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  • Entropic website template preview 4
  • Entropic website template preview 5

What you can build with Entropic

  • Publish a security research zine
  • Create a retro technical publication
  • Combine long-form security writing with a CVE reference index

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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