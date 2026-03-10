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C00d Directory

A categorized web directory/listing site that organizes and ranks link/tool submissions by category with search.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
C00d Directory website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

4 visual previews

Who the C00d Directory template is for

Community operators, curators, and product teams building a searchable directory of tools, links, or listings.

What’s included

  • Categorized directory structure for organized browsing
  • Search for quickly finding relevant listings
  • Ranking-oriented listing presentation for curated recommendations

Explore the C00d Directory design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

  • C00d Directory website template preview 2
  • C00d Directory website template preview 3
  • C00d Directory website template preview 4

What you can build with C00d Directory

  • Launch a curated tools or resources directory
  • Build a niche marketplace discovery site
  • Organize community submissions into searchable categories

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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