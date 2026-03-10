Website Template
C00d Directory
A categorized web directory/listing site that organizes and ranks link/tool submissions by category with search.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
4 visual previews
Who the C00d Directory template is for
Community operators, curators, and product teams building a searchable directory of tools, links, or listings.
What’s included
- Categorized directory structure for organized browsing
- Search for quickly finding relevant listings
- Ranking-oriented listing presentation for curated recommendations
Explore the C00d Directory design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with C00d Directory
- Launch a curated tools or resources directory
- Build a niche marketplace discovery site
- Organize community submissions into searchable categories
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template