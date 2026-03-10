Website Template
Apex Services
A professional services marketing site with a sidebar layout, dedicated service pages, blog, and projects showcase.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
10 visual previews
Who the Apex Services template is for
Consultancies, agencies, and professional-service firms that need to explain expertise and demonstrate past work.
What’s included
- Distinctive sidebar navigation across the marketing site
- Dedicated pages for individual services and capabilities
- Project showcase and blog for proof, insight, and updates
Explore the Apex Services design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with Apex Services
- Launch a consulting or agency website
- Create service landing pages for organic acquisition
- Publish project examples and subject-matter articles
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template