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Apex Services

A professional services marketing site with a sidebar layout, dedicated service pages, blog, and projects showcase.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
Apex Services website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

10 visual previews

Who the Apex Services template is for

Consultancies, agencies, and professional-service firms that need to explain expertise and demonstrate past work.

What’s included

  • Distinctive sidebar navigation across the marketing site
  • Dedicated pages for individual services and capabilities
  • Project showcase and blog for proof, insight, and updates

Explore the Apex Services design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with Apex Services

  • Launch a consulting or agency website
  • Create service landing pages for organic acquisition
  • Publish project examples and subject-matter articles

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Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

Use this template