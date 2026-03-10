Free to start. Make every detail your own.

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering projects, blog posts, and a profile/stats page.

Developers, technical creators, and indie makers who want a memorable portfolio with a retro game-inspired identity.

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

Create a personal homepage for an indie game or software creator

Combine project case studies and technical articles in one site

Make it yours

Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.