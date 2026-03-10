Website Template
8-Bit Quest
A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering projects, blog posts, and a profile/stats page.
Free to start. Make every detail your own.
Template type
Website
Designed for
Modern web browsers
Preview gallery
8 visual previews
Who the 8-Bit Quest template is for
Developers, technical creators, and indie makers who want a memorable portfolio with a retro game-inspired identity.
What’s included
- Pixel-art visual system with a dark Player One theme
- Project showcase and personal profile with game-like stats
- Integrated blog for technical writing and build updates
Explore the 8-Bit Quest design
Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.
What you can build with 8-Bit Quest
- Publish a developer portfolio with a distinctive retro style
- Combine project case studies and technical articles in one site
- Create a personal homepage for an indie game or software creator
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Make it yours
Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.Use this template