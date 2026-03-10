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8-Bit Quest

A retro, pixel-art styled personal developer portfolio and blog with a gamified "Player One" theme covering projects, blog posts, and a profile/stats page.

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Free to start. Make every detail your own.

Template preview Website
8-Bit Quest website template preview

Template type

Website

Designed for

Modern web browsers

Preview gallery

8 visual previews

Who the 8-Bit Quest template is for

Developers, technical creators, and indie makers who want a memorable portfolio with a retro game-inspired identity.

What’s included

  • Pixel-art visual system with a dark Player One theme
  • Project showcase and personal profile with game-like stats
  • Integrated blog for technical writing and build updates

Explore the 8-Bit Quest design

Preview the interface, then customize the structure, styling, content, and data in Draftbit.

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What you can build with 8-Bit Quest

  • Publish a developer portfolio with a distinctive retro style
  • Combine project case studies and technical articles in one site
  • Create a personal homepage for an indie game or software creator

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Start with this website template, then adapt every detail to your product and brand.

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