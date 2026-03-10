Connect REST APIs to a Draftbit app without writing fetch code. 41 integrations come preconfigured — paste your key, point at your data, and start binding endpoints to screens, forms, lists, and AI agent actions.

What is a REST integration in Draftbit?

A REST integration is a connection your Draftbit app keeps to a third-party HTTP API. Endpoints are described once — base URL, headers, request body templates — and become available across the app builder. Bind them visually to screens, drive list views from them, or let an AI agent call them while building. Auth secrets stay scoped to the app and never appear in generated client code.

Connecting a GraphQL endpoint instead? Use a GraphQL integration. To let AI agents act on a service while you build, add an MCP server.