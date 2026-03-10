REST API integrations
REST APIs for your Draftbit app
Connect REST APIs to a Draftbit app without writing fetch code. 41 integrations come preconfigured — paste your key, point at your data, and start binding endpoints to screens, forms, lists, and AI agent actions.
What is a REST integration in Draftbit?
A REST integration is a connection your Draftbit app keeps to a third-party HTTP API. Endpoints are described once — base URL, headers, request body templates — and become available across the app builder. Bind them visually to screens, drive list views from them, or let an AI agent call them while building. Auth secrets stay scoped to the app and never appear in generated client code.
Connecting a GraphQL endpoint instead? Use a GraphQL integration. To let AI agents act on a service while you build, add an MCP server.
- Airtable
Use Airtable bases as app data sourcesRead more →
- Algolia
Search Algolia indexes from appsRead more →
- Appwrite
Connect to Appwrite databases and storageRead more →
- Auth0 OIDC
Use Auth0 OIDC token and profile endpointsRead more →
- Backendless
Backendless app data, users, and backend servicesRead more →
- Blockchair
Read multi-chain blockchain dataRead more →
- Bubble
Connect to Bubble Data API objectsRead more →
- Cloud Firestore
Read and write Firestore documents over RESTRead more →
- Cloudinary
Upload media with unsigned Cloudinary presetsRead more →
- CoinCap
Fetch cryptocurrency asset and market dataRead more →
- CoinGecko
Fetch crypto prices and market dataRead more →
- CoinPaprika
Fetch crypto coins, tickers, and exchange dataRead more →
- Contentful
Fetch published content from ContentfulRead more →
- DefiLlama
Fetch DeFi TVL and protocol dataRead more →
- DEX Screener
Search DEX pairs and token marketsRead more →
- Directus
Read and manage Directus collectionsRead more →
- Etherscan
Read Ethereum account and transaction dataRead more →
- Example Data
Draftbit-hosted sample data for testing appsRead more →
- Firebase Auth
Sign in users with Firebase Auth REST endpointsRead more →
- GeckoTerminal
Fetch DEX pool and token dataRead more →
- Generic OIDC
Connect to standards-based OpenID Connect providersRead more →
- Ghost
Fetch published Ghost contentRead more →
- IFTTT Webhook
Trigger IFTTT applets with WebhooksRead more →
- Keycloak OIDC
Connect to Keycloak OpenID Connect realmsRead more →
- Kontent.ai
Fetch Kontent.ai content itemsRead more →
- Make Webhook
Trigger Make scenarios with custom webhooksRead more →
- n8n Webhook
Trigger n8n workflows with webhook URLsRead more →
- NocoDB
Use NocoDB tables as REST data sourcesRead more →
- Pipedream Workflow
Trigger Pipedream workflows over HTTPRead more →
- Prismic
Query Prismic documents over RESTRead more →
- Sanity
Query Sanity datasets from appsRead more →
- Sheety
Turn Google Sheets into REST API dataRead more →
- Storyblok
Fetch Storyblok stories and linksRead more →
- Strapi
Use Strapi collection REST endpointsRead more →
- Supabase
Connect to Supabase PostgREST tablesRead more →
- Supabase Auth
Use Supabase Auth REST endpointsRead more →
- Unsplash
Search and retrieve Unsplash photosRead more →
- Webflow
Read and manage Webflow CMS collectionsRead more →
- WordPress
Use WordPress content through the REST APIRead more →
- Xano
Connect to Xano API groupsRead more →
- Zapier
Manage Zapier workflows through the Workflow APIRead more →
- Add a custom REST API
Got an HTTP endpoint? Add the URL, headers, and request bodies in Integrations → REST APIs. Reuse the connection across your app.Start free →
Let AI agents act on third-party services while building.
Introspect any GraphQL endpoint and use it across screens and agents.