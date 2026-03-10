Trident Mindset is a mental toughness and mental health training program created by Navy SEALs and neuroscientists that teaches proven tactics for reducing stress, increasing happiness, and thriving during adversity.

We believe the quality of your mindset determines the quality of your life. Our mission is to teach you to master your mindset so you can live your happiest life.

Trident Mindset teaches 12 proven tactics that will help you be calm, effective, and happy no matter what life throws at you: micro-goals, focus, breath control, intentionality, choosing the wrench, stoicism, discipline, meditation, mindfulness, flipping the script, self talk and visualization. Through concise daily lessons, practice exercises, and check-ins, you'll learn to master all 12 tactics.