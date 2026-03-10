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Real apps built and launched with Draftbit — from first screen to the app store.
Trident Mindsettridentmindset.com
Trident Mindset is a mental toughness and mental health training program created by Navy SEALs and neuroscientists that teaches proven tactics for reducing stress, increasing happiness, and thriving during adversity.
We believe the quality of your mindset determines the quality of your life. Our mission is to teach you to master your mindset so you can live your happiest life.
Trident Mindset teaches 12 proven tactics that will help you be calm, effective, and happy no matter what life throws at you: micro-goals, focus, breath control, intentionality, choosing the wrench, stoicism, discipline, meditation, mindfulness, flipping the script, self talk and visualization. Through concise daily lessons, practice exercises, and check-ins, you'll learn to master all 12 tactics.
Montagesearchmontage.com
Use MONTAGE to discover and purchase the styles you see on TV. Featuring thousands of apparel and accessories tagged from hundreds of shows and movies, MONTAGE is the most comprehensive and convenient way to shop what you see on screen.
Search for specific shows, characters, or brands — or browse the app to discover new styles and shows you never knew you needed.
Find your style on MONTAGE.
StoryNeststorynest.ca
Save time finding gentle, ad-free audio stories with our consciously curated collection. Everything in StoryNest has been selected by our team of parents from storytellers across the world.
Inspiring the imaginations of children ages 3–9. Age-appropriate and suitable for sensitive children.
Grazejoingraze.com
Graze is a platform that helps you save money at your favorite businesses around Santa Barbara, CA. There's no need to claim anything, you simply get access to promotions, deals and discounts. There’s no limit to how much you can save and businesses are constantly adding new promotions for you to take advantage of! We’re not your typical deals app. This is a win-win for you AND the business you’re buying from. So support local and help your community thrive!
LiveTimeliveti.me
LiveTime lets campus groups manage events better. Publish fraternity parties, RSO meetings, sporting games, speaker engagements, birthday celebrations, or study sessions.
Invite campus groups, individuals, or the entire school community in one click. Manage new rushes or members with "interested lists" and by-request private groups.
Request access to private events, discover upcoming group events, and keep tabs on who's in and out with the state-of-the-art barcode system.