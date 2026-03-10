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Start for free. Upgrade to go live.

No long-term commitment. Switch plans at any time when you need more publishing, more power, or more support.

Talk to an Expert

Individuals & Small Teams

Start free, ship sooner, and upgrade when you need more.

Free

Get started building with AI assistance.

$0
/month
Free Forever

Everything you need to get started building:

  • Chat with AI Agents to build your app
  • All Visual Editing features
  • 2,000 in credits daily, up to 10,000/mo
  • 1-click publishing to Web (draftbit.dev)
  • Limited Agent & Model access

Standard

Everything you need to ship your app.

$20
/month

Everything in Free, plus:

  • 25,000 credits included
  • Unlimited Projects
  • Unlimited Integrations
  • Access to all AI Agents & Models
  • Full Code Editing & Export
  • 1-Click Publishing for iOS, Android & Web
  • Custom Domains
  • Remove Draftbit Branding

Pro

Most popular

Advanced features for full control.

$40
/month

Everything in Standard, plus:

  • 50,000 credits included
  • Run multiple agents at once
  • Custom MCP Server Integrations
  • Export to GitHub
  • Advanced Agent Configuration
  • Bigger, Faster Sandbox
  • iOS & Android Simulators
  • App Store Submission Assistance
  • Priority Support & Training

Teams & Enterprise

More seats, live collaboration, faster support, and a cleaner path for larger organizations.

Team

For teams that need to collaborate and scale.

$200
/month

Everything in Pro, plus:

  • 10 editor seats included
  • 250,000 credits included
  • Live Collaboration Features
  • 10 Team Workspaces
  • Team Training Sessions
  • Dedicated Account Manager
  • Custom Onboarding
  • Early Access to New Features

Enterprise

Custom solutions for large organizations.

Custom
Talk to us

Everything in Team, plus:

  • Custom credit allocations
  • Unlimited editor seats
  • Unlimited team workspaces
  • SSO / SAML authentication
  • Custom SLAs
  • Dedicated infrastructure
  • Private / Self Hosting Options
  • Custom integrations
  • Dedicated success manager
  • Invoice billing
Compare plans

See what changes as you move up.

The core workflow stays the same. What changes is how much room you have to build, ship, collaborate, and get help.

Feature FreeStandardProTeamEnterprise
AI & Building
AI Agent Chat
Visual Editing
Monthly Credits Up to 10,00025,00050,000250,000Custom
Projects 3UnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
Integrations 1UnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
AI Agents & Models LimitedAllAllAllAll
Concurrent Agents 11MultipleMultipleMultiple
Sandbox Instances 11MultipleMultipleMultiple
Code & Export
Code Editing
Code Export
GitHub Integration
Custom MCP Servers
Advanced Agent Config
Publishing
Web Publishing draftbit.dev
iOS Publishing
Android Publishing
Custom Domains
Remove Branding
iOS & Android Simulators
App Store Assistance
Collaboration
Editor Seats 11110Unlimited
Team Workspaces 10Unlimited
Live Collaboration
SSO / SAML
Support
Community Support
Email Support
Priority Support
Training Sessions
Dedicated Account Manager
Custom SLAs
Included credits reset each billing cycle. Purchased credits do not expire. Enterprise plans are customized around seats, credits, support, and infrastructure needs.
Our customers love us.

Teams already shipping with Draftbit.

Our support team is here to help you with whatever you need to be successful.

Need human help?

When AI gets you 80% there, our experts can help finish the last 20%.

Draftbit is built to be self-serve. But if the bug is stubborn, the launch is messy, or the architecture needs a second set of eyes, you can bring in real people who know the product and know how to ship.

Good times to bring us in

  • Complex integrations or architecture choices
  • App Store submission, fixes, and launch support
  • Team onboarding or production hardening
Explore expert help
Practical FAQ

Straight answers about pricing.

No jargon. No maze. Just the questions people usually ask before they start.

Can I change my plan at any time?

Yes, you can upgrade or downgrade your plan at any time. When upgrading, you'll be charged the prorated difference. When downgrading, your new rate will apply at the start of your next billing cycle.

What happens to my projects if I downgrade?

Your existing projects will remain accessible, but you may not be able to create new projects or use certain features if they exceed your new plan's limits.

Do credits roll over to the next month?

Included monthly credits reset each billing cycle and don't roll over. However, purchased credits never expire and can be used anytime.

What are credits used for?

Credits are used for AI-powered features like code generation, component creation, and agent conversations. Different operations consume different amounts of credits based on complexity.

Can I try before I commit?

Yes! Our Free plan lets you explore Draftbit with no commitment. When you're ready for more features, you can upgrade anytime.

What payment methods do you accept?

We accept all major credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express) through our secure payment processor, Stripe.