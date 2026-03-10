Start for free. Upgrade to go live.
No long-term commitment. Switch plans at any time when you need more publishing, more power, or more support.
Individuals & Small Teams
Start free, ship sooner, and upgrade when you need more.
Free
Get started building with AI assistance.
Everything you need to get started building:
- Chat with AI Agents to build your app
- All Visual Editing features
- 2,000 in credits daily, up to 10,000/mo
- 1-click publishing to Web (draftbit.dev)
- Limited Agent & Model access
Standard
Everything you need to ship your app.
Everything in Free, plus:
- 25,000 credits included
- Unlimited Projects
- Unlimited Integrations
- Access to all AI Agents & Models
- Full Code Editing & Export
- 1-Click Publishing for iOS, Android & Web
- Custom Domains
- Remove Draftbit Branding
ProMost popular
Advanced features for full control.
Everything in Standard, plus:
- 50,000 credits included
- Run multiple agents at once
- Custom MCP Server Integrations
- Export to GitHub
- Advanced Agent Configuration
- Bigger, Faster Sandbox
- iOS & Android Simulators
- App Store Submission Assistance
- Priority Support & Training
Teams & Enterprise
More seats, live collaboration, faster support, and a cleaner path for larger organizations.
Team
For teams that need to collaborate and scale.
Everything in Pro, plus:
- 10 editor seats included
- 250,000 credits included
- Live Collaboration Features
- 10 Team Workspaces
- Team Training Sessions
- Dedicated Account Manager
- Custom Onboarding
- Early Access to New Features
Enterprise
Custom solutions for large organizations.
Everything in Team, plus:
- Custom credit allocations
- Unlimited editor seats
- Unlimited team workspaces
- SSO / SAML authentication
- Custom SLAs
- Dedicated infrastructure
- Private / Self Hosting Options
- Custom integrations
- Dedicated success manager
- Invoice billing
See what changes as you move up.
The core workflow stays the same. What changes is how much room you have to build, ship, collaborate, and get help.
|Feature
|Free
|Standard
|Pro
|Team
|Enterprise
|AI & Building
|AI Agent Chat
|Visual Editing
|Monthly Credits
|Up to 10,000
|25,000
|50,000
|250,000
|Custom
|Projects
|3
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Integrations
|1
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|AI Agents & Models
|Limited
|All
|All
|All
|All
|Concurrent Agents
|1
|1
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Sandbox Instances
|1
|1
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Code & Export
|Code Editing
|Code Export
|GitHub Integration
|Custom MCP Servers
|Advanced Agent Config
|Publishing
|Web Publishing
|draftbit.dev
|iOS Publishing
|Android Publishing
|Custom Domains
|Remove Branding
|iOS & Android Simulators
|App Store Assistance
|Collaboration
|Editor Seats
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Unlimited
|Team Workspaces
|10
|Unlimited
|Live Collaboration
|SSO / SAML
|Support
|Community Support
|Email Support
|Priority Support
|Training Sessions
|Dedicated Account Manager
|Custom SLAs
Teams already shipping with Draftbit.
Our support team is here to help you with whatever you need to be successful.
When AI gets you 80% there, our experts can help finish the last 20%.
Draftbit is built to be self-serve. But if the bug is stubborn, the launch is messy, or the architecture needs a second set of eyes, you can bring in real people who know the product and know how to ship.
Good times to bring us in
- Complex integrations or architecture choices
- App Store submission, fixes, and launch support
- Team onboarding or production hardening
Straight answers about pricing.
No jargon. No maze. Just the questions people usually ask before they start.
Can I change my plan at any time?
Yes, you can upgrade or downgrade your plan at any time. When upgrading, you'll be charged the prorated difference. When downgrading, your new rate will apply at the start of your next billing cycle.
What happens to my projects if I downgrade?
Your existing projects will remain accessible, but you may not be able to create new projects or use certain features if they exceed your new plan's limits.
Do credits roll over to the next month?
Included monthly credits reset each billing cycle and don't roll over. However, purchased credits never expire and can be used anytime.
What are credits used for?
Credits are used for AI-powered features like code generation, component creation, and agent conversations. Different operations consume different amounts of credits based on complexity.
Can I try before I commit?
Yes! Our Free plan lets you explore Draftbit with no commitment. When you're ready for more features, you can upgrade anytime.
What payment methods do you accept?
We accept all major credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express) through our secure payment processor, Stripe.