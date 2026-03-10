CoinCap REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the CoinCap REST integration? CoinCap provides crypto asset, rate, exchange, and market data over REST. Add a CoinCap API key when your plan requires authenticated requests.

How do I connect CoinCap to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick CoinCap from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does CoinCap require authentication? Most CoinCap endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List assets, Get asset, List rates, List markets.