REST API integration
CoinCap REST API integration for Draftbit
Fetch cryptocurrency asset and market data
What is CoinCap?
CoinCap provides crypto asset, rate, exchange, and market data over REST. Add a CoinCap API key when your plan requires authenticated requests.
Use CoinCap with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List assets, Get asset, List rates, List markets.
- Bind any CoinCap endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking CoinCap's client library.
Example
coincap-example.ts
// Example: fetch from CoinCap
const response = await fetch("https://rest.coincap.io/v3/assets", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_COINCAP_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to CoinCap carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use CoinCap in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect CoinCap in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the CoinCap REST integration?
CoinCap provides crypto asset, rate, exchange, and market data over REST. Add a CoinCap API key when your plan requires authenticated requests.
How do I connect CoinCap to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick CoinCap from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does CoinCap require authentication?
Most CoinCap endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List assets, Get asset, List rates, List markets.
What can I build with CoinCap and Draftbit?
Use CoinCap as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.