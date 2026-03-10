REST API integration
Airtable REST API integration for Draftbit
Use Airtable bases as app data sources
What is Airtable?
Airtable's Web API lets apps list, read, create, update, and delete records in a base. Add a personal access token and base ID, then use table-specific endpoints for app data.
Use Airtable with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records, Delete records.
- Bind any Airtable endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Airtable's client library.
Example
airtable-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Airtable
const response = await fetch("https://api.airtable.com/v0/{base_id}/{table_name}", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_AIRTABLE_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Airtable carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Airtable in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Airtable in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Airtable REST integration?
Airtable's Web API lets apps list, read, create, update, and delete records in a base. Add a personal access token and base ID, then use table-specific endpoints for app data.
How do I connect Airtable to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Airtable from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Airtable require authentication?
Most Airtable endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records.
What can I build with Airtable and Draftbit?
Use Airtable as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.