Airtable REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Airtable REST integration? Airtable's Web API lets apps list, read, create, update, and delete records in a base. Add a personal access token and base ID, then use table-specific endpoints for app data.

How do I connect Airtable to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Airtable from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Airtable require authentication? Most Airtable endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List records, Get records, Create records, Update records.