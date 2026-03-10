Bubble REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Bubble REST integration? Bubble's Data API exposes app data types as REST resources. Use your Bubble app domain or custom domain and a bearer token when privacy rules require authentication.

How do I connect Bubble to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Bubble from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Bubble require authentication? Most Bubble endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List objects, Get objects, Create objects, Update objects.