REST API integration
Bubble REST API integration for Draftbit
Connect to Bubble Data API objects
What is Bubble?
Bubble's Data API exposes app data types as REST resources. Use your Bubble app domain or custom domain and a bearer token when privacy rules require authentication.
Use Bubble with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List objects, Get objects, Create objects, Update objects, Delete objects.
- Bind any Bubble endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Bubble's client library.
Example
bubble-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Bubble
const response = await fetch("https://{app_domain}/api/1.1/obj/{type_name}", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_BUBBLE_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Bubble carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Bubble in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Bubble in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Bubble REST integration?
Bubble's Data API exposes app data types as REST resources. Use your Bubble app domain or custom domain and a bearer token when privacy rules require authentication.
How do I connect Bubble to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Bubble from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Bubble require authentication?
Most Bubble endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List objects, Get objects, Create objects, Update objects.
What can I build with Bubble and Draftbit?
Use Bubble as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.