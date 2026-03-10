REST API integration
Backendless REST API integration for Draftbit
Backendless app data, users, and backend services
What is Backendless?
Backendless exposes REST endpoints for app database tables, users, files, messaging, and other backend services. Use your app subdomain and optional user token for permissioned requests.
Use Backendless with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List objects, Get objects, Create objects, Update objects, Delete objects.
- Bind any Backendless endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Backendless's client library.
Example
backendless-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Backendless
const response = await fetch("https://{subdomain}.backendless.app/api/data/{table_name}", {
headers: {
"user-token": "YOUR_BACKENDLESS_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `user-token` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Backendless carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Backendless in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Backendless in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Backendless REST integration?
Backendless exposes REST endpoints for app database tables, users, files, messaging, and other backend services. Use your app subdomain and optional user token for permissioned requests.
How do I connect Backendless to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Backendless from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Backendless require authentication?
Most Backendless endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List objects, Get objects, Create objects, Update objects.
What can I build with Backendless and Draftbit?
Use Backendless as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.