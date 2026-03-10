Backendless REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Backendless REST integration? Backendless exposes REST endpoints for app database tables, users, files, messaging, and other backend services. Use your app subdomain and optional user token for permissioned requests.

How do I connect Backendless to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Backendless from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Backendless require authentication? Most Backendless endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List objects, Get objects, Create objects, Update objects.