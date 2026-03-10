REST API integration
Example Data REST API integration for Draftbit
Draftbit-hosted sample data for testing apps
What is Example Data?
Draftbit's Example Data service provides unauthenticated JSON-server data for app prototypes, demos, and tests. Use products, people, books, restaurants, todos, and other sample resources without creating a backend first.
Use Example Data with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List products, Get product, Search books, List people, List product reviews, Create product.
- Bind any Example Data endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Example Data's client library.
Example
example-data-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Example Data
// Example Data doesn't require an auth header for this endpoint —
// some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token.
// Check Example Data's docs for auth requirements on protected endpoints.
const response = await fetch("https://example-data.draftbit.com/products");
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Add any required auth headers when you connect Example Data in Draftbit. Secrets stay on the server side.
Use Example Data in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Example Data in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Example Data REST integration?
Draftbit's Example Data service provides unauthenticated JSON-server data for app prototypes, demos, and tests. Use products, people, books, restaurants, todos, and other sample resources without creating a backend first.
How do I connect Example Data to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Example Data from the catalog. Set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts) and the endpoints become available across your screens — no auth header required for the preconfigured calls.
Does Example Data require authentication?
Example Data's preconfigured endpoints don't require an auth header — some providers authenticate via a query param or app-level token, and others are public read-only APIs. Check Example Data's docs before calling protected endpoints. Built-in endpoints include: List products, Get product, Search books, List people.
What can I build with Example Data and Draftbit?
Use Example Data as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.