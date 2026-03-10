REST API integration
Sheety REST API integration for Draftbit
Turn Google Sheets into REST API data
What is Sheety?
Sheety turns a Google Sheet into a RESTful JSON API. Add your username, project name, and optional bearer token, then use sheet endpoints to retrieve and update rows.
Use Sheety with Draftbit
- Built-in endpoints: List rows, Get rows, Create rows, Update rows, Delete rows.
- Bind any Sheety endpoint to a screen, list, form, or AI agent action.
- Authentication is configured once per app — secrets stay on the server.
- Add custom request and response transforms without forking Sheety's client library.
Example
sheety-example.ts
// Example: fetch from Sheety
const response = await fetch("https://api.sheety.co/{username}/{project_name}/{sheet_name}", {
headers: {
"Authorization": "Bearer YOUR_SHEETY_TOKEN",
},
});
const data = await response.json();
Use cases
- Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs
- Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature
- Read and write app data without managing your own server
Authentication
Authentication uses the `Authorization` header. Paste your key once in Draftbit and every request to Sheety carries it automatically — secrets stay on the server side.
Use Sheety in a Draftbit app today
Start free, connect Sheety in minutes, and ship with AI agents that know how to use it.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Sheety REST integration?
Sheety turns a Google Sheet into a RESTful JSON API. Add your username, project name, and optional bearer token, then use sheet endpoints to retrieve and update rows.
How do I connect Sheety to a Draftbit app?
Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Sheety from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.
Does Sheety require authentication?
Most Sheety endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List rows, Get rows, Create rows, Update rows.
What can I build with Sheety and Draftbit?
Use Sheety as a backend platform for your mobile or web app: Power a mobile app with a hosted database and APIs; Add search, filtering, and pagination to a list-driven feature.