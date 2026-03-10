Sheety REST API integration for Draftbit

What is the Sheety REST integration? Sheety turns a Google Sheet into a RESTful JSON API. Add your username, project name, and optional bearer token, then use sheet endpoints to retrieve and update rows.

How do I connect Sheety to a Draftbit app? Go to Integrations → REST APIs in your Draftbit app and pick Sheety from the catalog. Paste your API key or token, set any base-URL variables (project IDs, hosts), and the endpoints become available across your screens.

Does Sheety require authentication? Most Sheety endpoints expect a key or token sent as a header. Built-in endpoints include: List rows, Get rows, Create rows, Update rows.