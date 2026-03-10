Case Study — Startups

When Poisera outgrew no-code tools used for their MVP, the founders turned to Draftbit to build their commercial-grade V1.0 application.

"Draftbit puts me on the 'same side of the curtain' as my CTO, makes our development roadmap more predictable, and has saved us hundreds of thousands of dollars in freelance app development costs so far." — Marianna Kerppola, CEO and Co-Founder

The challenge: starting with no-code

Poisera began as a web app MVP combining multiple no-code tools: Landbot, WordPress, Airtable, Zapier, Autopilot HQ, Twilio, and Rebrandly. While this validated market fit, the approach became unmaintainable. As the founder noted: "The product became a Frankenstein with no bug or error tracking."

They later migrated to Adalo for mobile, but hit limitations: no source code access, impossible custom functionality for payments, authentication, and analytics, unpredictable development timelines, and no separation between testing and production environments.

The solution: low-code with Draftbit

Draftbit provided:

Direct access to app source code

Custom code import capabilities

Faster implementation — Segment integration took one week vs. months in no-code

Familiar GUI similar to Webflow

Rapid UI editing and endpoint setup in under one minute per endpoint

Business impact

More predictable roadmap planning

Lightning-fast feature testing

Increased founder focus on business strategy

Improved responsiveness to user feedback