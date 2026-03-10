Case Study — Startups
Poisera's founders launched their app that helps mothers build resilience, using Draftbit
When Poisera outgrew no-code tools used for their MVP, the founders turned to Draftbit to build their commercial-grade V1.0 application.
$100K+
dev cost savings
Key Integrations
Xano · Segment · Amplitude · AppsFlyer · FullStory
"Draftbit puts me on the 'same side of the curtain' as my CTO, makes our development roadmap more predictable, and has saved us hundreds of thousands of dollars in freelance app development costs so far."
The challenge: starting with no-code
Poisera began as a web app MVP combining multiple no-code tools: Landbot, WordPress, Airtable, Zapier, Autopilot HQ, Twilio, and Rebrandly. While this validated market fit, the approach became unmaintainable. As the founder noted: "The product became a Frankenstein with no bug or error tracking."
They later migrated to Adalo for mobile, but hit limitations: no source code access, impossible custom functionality for payments, authentication, and analytics, unpredictable development timelines, and no separation between testing and production environments.
The solution: low-code with Draftbit
Draftbit provided:
- Direct access to app source code
- Custom code import capabilities
- Faster implementation — Segment integration took one week vs. months in no-code
- Familiar GUI similar to Webflow
- Rapid UI editing and endpoint setup in under one minute per endpoint
Business impact
- More predictable roadmap planning
- Lightning-fast feature testing
- Increased founder focus on business strategy
- Improved responsiveness to user feedback
"With Draftbit, we can nimbly create changes in the UI based on feedback, rather than a long drawn out dev process. This will add to our brand perception as one that is super responsive to moms and their needs."