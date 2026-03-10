What are Expert Services? Expert Services give you access to a full-time, handpicked team of designers and developers who can help with any part of your app — from design and backend setup to custom code, integrations, and App Store submission. They are salaried Draftbit employees, not freelancers.

What kinds of Expert Services does Draftbit offer? Two kinds. Fixed-price project packages for specific deliverables like a backend, MVP, or full v1 launch. And monthly plans for ongoing development with a dedicated team. You can start with a project and move to monthly, or go straight to a monthly plan.

What are the fixed-price project packages? Starter Backend ($2,500) gets you a secure, scalable backend with auth, APIs, and cloud deployment. MVP ($6,499) delivers a complete app in 2–6 weeks with design, development, and 30 days of maintenance. v1 Launch ($12,999) adds production backend, QA testing, App Store submission, analytics, and 60 days of support.

What is the Advisory plan? The Advisory plan is for builders who want expert guidance without handing off the work. You keep building — we provide code review, architectural advice, and troubleshooting help via a private Slack channel. Available at $150/week or $500/month. Pause or cancel anytime.

What are the monthly development plans? Monthly development plans give you dedicated experts actively building on your project. Bronze ($2,000/mo) is a part-time expert, one task at a time. Silver ($4,000/mo) is a part-time team working multiple workstreams in parallel. Gold ($7,500/mo) is a full product team across design, dev, and QA. Platinum ($12,000+/mo) is a custom team tailored to your needs across disciplines. All plans include a private Slack channel, progress updates, and the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime.

How do Expert Services work with the platform? Experts build inside your Draftbit project, so you keep full visibility and ownership. They can also work outside of Draftbit on backends, integrations, and other services. You get updates every 48 hours via Slack and email.

Can I get help with just one part of my app? Yes. Experts can help with specific tasks like backend development, custom components, UI design, integrations, training, or launch support. You do not have to buy a full package.

Do I keep the code if I use Expert Services? Yes. Everything built by experts is part of your project. You own the code, same as anything you build yourself.

Can I pause or cancel my monthly expert plan? Yes. Monthly plans are flexible — you can pause or cancel anytime with no long-term commitment. When you are ready to pick back up, your team is there.

Can experts help upgrade an old app? Yes. If your app works but is showing its age — slow, hard to maintain, or missing modern features — our team can modernize the stack, clean up the codebase, improve performance, and add what is missing. You keep what works and get a better foundation.

Can I migrate my app from another platform to Draftbit? Yes. We handle the full migration — auditing your existing app, rebuilding screens in Draftbit, reconnecting or migrating your backend and data, and running QA before you switch over. You end up with a codebase you own, free of platform lock-in.