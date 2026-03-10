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General
What is Draftbit?
Draftbit is an app builder that combines AI, visual editing, full code access, and real human help. You can build, preview, and publish cross-platform apps from one place — and export the code whenever you want.
What can I build with Draftbit?
Native mobile apps for iOS and Android, web apps, and internal tools. Draftbit generates real React Native code, so you can build anything from a consumer app to a company dashboard.
Is Draftbit no-code or low-code?
Both, depending on how you use it. You can build entire apps visually without writing code. You can also open the files and edit code directly when you need more control. There is no wall between the two.
What platforms does Draftbit support?
Web, iOS, and Android. You build once and publish to all three from the same project.
Who is Draftbit for?
Founders building their first app, agencies delivering client projects, internal tools teams, and technical teams that want to move faster without losing code control. Draftbit is built for people who want to ship real software, not just prototype it.
How is Draftbit different from other app builders?
Three things set Draftbit apart. First, you own the code — it is real React Native, and you can export it anytime. Second, AI is built into the workflow, not bolted on. Third, when AI is not enough, real people can help you get unstuck and ship. Most builders give you tools. Draftbit gives you tools, code, and backup.
AI & Agents
How does AI work in Draftbit?
You describe what you want in plain English, and Draftbit's AI agents make the changes inside your real project. They can generate screens, add logic, connect data, and write code — all within your actual app, not a separate sandbox.
Which AI models does Draftbit use?
Draftbit supports the latest models from Anthropic (Claude), OpenAI, and Google (Gemini). On paid plans you can choose the model that fits your work best.
What can AI agents do?
Agents can create new screens, build components, connect APIs, write custom logic, fix bugs, and restructure your app. You can start from a prompt to generate a whole app, or make targeted changes inside an existing project.
Can I run multiple agents at once?
Yes, on Pro and above. The Pro plan supports up to 5 concurrent agents, Team supports up to 10, and Enterprise has no limit. Free and Standard plans run one agent at a time.
Do I need to know how to code to use the AI features?
No. You can describe what you want in everyday language and the AI handles the implementation. That said, if you do know code, you can review and edit everything the AI produces.
Building & Visual Editor
How does the visual builder work?
You drag and drop components onto screens, adjust styles and layout visually, and see changes in real time. It is a full visual editor with undo, redo, and version history — not a simplified wireframe tool.
Can I create reusable components?
Yes. Build a component once and reuse it across your entire project. This keeps your design consistent and saves time when you need the same pattern on multiple screens.
Can I edit code directly?
Yes, on Standard plans and above. Draftbit includes a built-in code editor where you can open and edit project files directly. Go visual when it is faster, go to code when it matters.
What happens if the visual editor can't do what I need?
You can drop into the code editor to write whatever you need. And if you get stuck, Draftbit's AI agents or Expert Services can help. There is no hard ceiling.
Code Ownership & Export
Do I own the code Draftbit generates?
Yes. The code is yours. Draftbit generates real React Native source code, and you have full ownership of everything you build.
Can I export my code?
Yes, on Standard plans and above. You can download your full project as a ZIP file at any time. No lock-in, no strings.
Can I connect to GitHub?
Yes, on Pro plans and above. You can sync your Draftbit project directly to a GitHub repository for version control and collaboration with your wider team.
What language and framework does Draftbit use?
Draftbit generates real React Native code with TypeScript. This is the same stack used by companies like Meta, Shopify, and Microsoft — production-grade and portable.
Preview, Testing & Publishing
How does live preview work?
As you build, you can see your app running live in the browser. Changes appear in real time — no compile step, no waiting. You can also compare states and inspect logs to catch issues early.
Can I test on real devices?
Yes. You can preview your app on a physical device or use browser-based iOS and Android simulators (available on Pro and above) to test how the app actually behaves.
How do I publish my app?
Draftbit handles publishing to web, iOS, and Android from one workflow. For web apps, you can publish directly to a Draftbit subdomain or your own custom domain. For mobile, Draftbit helps you build and submit to the App Store and Google Play.
Can I use my own domain?
Yes, on Standard plans and above. Connect your own domain so your app looks and feels like yours from the start.
Does Draftbit help with App Store submission?
Yes. On Pro plans and above, Draftbit provides App Store submission assistance to help navigate the review and approval process for both Apple and Google.
Integrations & Data
What integrations does Draftbit support?
Draftbit connects to dozens of services including Supabase, Firebase, Stripe, Xano, Figma, Sentry, PostHog, RevenueCat, and more. You can also connect any service that has a REST API or GraphQL endpoint.
Can I connect my own backend?
Yes. Bring your own backend, database, or CMS. Draftbit is designed to connect to your existing systems, not replace them.
What are MCP servers?
MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers extend what Draftbit's AI agents can do by connecting them to external tools and services. On Pro plans and above, you can add custom MCP servers for specialized workflows.
Can I use REST APIs and GraphQL?
Yes. Draftbit supports both REST and GraphQL out of the box. You can connect to any API endpoint and use the data directly in your app.
Pricing & Credits
Can I change my plan at any time?
Yes, you can upgrade or downgrade your plan at any time. When upgrading, you'll be charged the prorated difference. When downgrading, your new rate will apply at the start of your next billing cycle.
What happens to my projects if I downgrade?
Your existing projects will remain accessible, but you may not be able to create new projects or use certain features if they exceed your new plan's limits.
Do credits roll over to the next month?
Included monthly credits reset each billing cycle and don't roll over. However, purchased credits never expire and can be used anytime.
What are credits used for?
Credits are used for AI-powered features like code generation, component creation, and agent conversations. Different operations consume different amounts of credits based on complexity.
Can I try before I commit?
Yes! Our Free plan lets you explore Draftbit with no commitment. When you're ready for more features, you can upgrade anytime.
What payment methods do you accept?
We accept all major credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express) through our secure payment processor, Stripe.
What is included in the Free plan?
The Free plan includes up to 3 projects, 10,000 monthly credits, web publishing on a Draftbit subdomain, AI help, and visual editing. It is a real plan for learning the product and building your first project — not a time-limited trial.
What do I get when I upgrade to a paid plan?
Paid plans unlock unlimited projects, more credits, full code editing and export, mobile publishing, custom domains, more AI models, and better support. Pro adds concurrent agents, GitHub integration, custom MCP servers, and simulators. Team adds live collaboration, shared workspaces, and dedicated onboarding.
Expert Services
What are Expert Services?
Expert Services give you access to a full-time, handpicked team of designers and developers who can help with any part of your app — from design and backend setup to custom code, integrations, and App Store submission. They are salaried Draftbit employees, not freelancers.
What kinds of Expert Services does Draftbit offer?
Two kinds. Fixed-price project packages for specific deliverables like a backend, MVP, or full v1 launch. And monthly plans for ongoing development with a dedicated team. You can start with a project and move to monthly, or go straight to a monthly plan.
What are the fixed-price project packages?
Starter Backend ($2,500) gets you a secure, scalable backend with auth, APIs, and cloud deployment. MVP ($6,499) delivers a complete app in 2–6 weeks with design, development, and 30 days of maintenance. v1 Launch ($12,999) adds production backend, QA testing, App Store submission, analytics, and 60 days of support.
What is the Advisory plan?
The Advisory plan is for builders who want expert guidance without handing off the work. You keep building — we provide code review, architectural advice, and troubleshooting help via a private Slack channel. Available at $150/week or $500/month. Pause or cancel anytime.
What are the monthly development plans?
Monthly development plans give you dedicated experts actively building on your project. Bronze ($2,000/mo) is a part-time expert, one task at a time. Silver ($4,000/mo) is a part-time team working multiple workstreams in parallel. Gold ($7,500/mo) is a full product team across design, dev, and QA. Platinum ($12,000+/mo) is a custom team tailored to your needs across disciplines. All plans include a private Slack channel, progress updates, and the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime.
How do Expert Services work with the platform?
Experts build inside your Draftbit project, so you keep full visibility and ownership. They can also work outside of Draftbit on backends, integrations, and other services. You get updates every 48 hours via Slack and email.
Can I get help with just one part of my app?
Yes. Experts can help with specific tasks like backend development, custom components, UI design, integrations, training, or launch support. You do not have to buy a full package.
Do I keep the code if I use Expert Services?
Yes. Everything built by experts is part of your project. You own the code, same as anything you build yourself.
Can I pause or cancel my monthly expert plan?
Yes. Monthly plans are flexible — you can pause or cancel anytime with no long-term commitment. When you are ready to pick back up, your team is there.
Can experts help upgrade an old app?
Yes. If your app works but is showing its age — slow, hard to maintain, or missing modern features — our team can modernize the stack, clean up the codebase, improve performance, and add what is missing. You keep what works and get a better foundation.
Can I migrate my app from another platform to Draftbit?
Yes. We handle the full migration — auditing your existing app, rebuilding screens in Draftbit, reconnecting or migrating your backend and data, and running QA before you switch over. You end up with a codebase you own, free of platform lock-in.
Can experts fix a vibe-coded or AI-generated app that's stuck?
Yes, and we see this a lot. AI-generated apps often hit a wall — broken logic, messy state, things that almost work but do not quite. Our experts untangle the code, fix what is broken, restructure it for maintainability, and hand back a clean, working app you can keep building on.
Teams & Collaboration
Can I invite teammates to my project?
Yes. On paid plans you can add collaborators to your projects. Standard supports up to 10 collaborators, and Team and Pro plans support more with additional editor seats.
What collaboration features are available?
Team plans include live collaboration with real-time co-editing, shared workspaces, role-based permissions, and team-wide agent defaults. Everyone works in the same project with shared context.
Does Draftbit support SSO?
Yes, on Enterprise plans. SSO with SAML is available alongside custom SLAs, dedicated infrastructure, and a dedicated success manager.
Account & Support
What support options are available?
Free plans get community support. Standard adds email support. Pro includes priority support and training sessions. Team comes with a dedicated account manager and custom onboarding. Enterprise gets a dedicated success manager and custom SLAs.
Can I try Draftbit before paying?
Yes. The Free plan is not a trial — it is a real plan with no time limit. You can build projects, use AI, and publish to the web. When you are ready for more, upgrade anytime.
How do I cancel or change my plan?
You can upgrade, downgrade, or cancel from your account settings at any time. When downgrading, your current plan stays active until the end of the billing cycle. There are no cancellation fees.