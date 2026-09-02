Can I use my own domain for a Draftbit web app?

Custom domains are part of the Standard plan and above. Without one, every web publish goes to a generated address on draftbit.dev, which works for testing and sharing but not for a launch.

To connect a domain, open the Configuration tab on the Publishing page, pick the environment, and enter the hostname. You can use a root domain such as myapp.com or a subdomain such as app.myapp.com, and production and staging can each have their own. Draftbit then shows the DNS records to add at your registrar. A CNAME record points the hostname at Draftbit’s proxy, with an ALIAS record instead when the hostname is a root domain, and a TXT record lets Draftbit issue the SSL certificate. Domains that Draftbit owns, such as anything under draftbit.dev, cannot be used.

Your registrar has to allow those records, and some restrict them on entry-level plans. DNS changes usually verify within minutes but can take up to 24 hours. Click Verify Domain once the records are in place, and the configuration shows DNS Verified and SSL Verified when it is ready. From then on each publish for that environment goes to your domain, and you can disconnect it from the same screen. After switching, check login callbacks, payment return URLs, and API allowlists that still point at the old address.