Which Draftbit plan do I need?

Start on Free if you are learning the editor, building a first version, or plan to run the AI on your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter account. It allows 3 projects with 2 apps each, one REST integration per project, one sandbox at a time, and web publishing on a draftbit.dev address. Draftbit credits on Free only run Codex with supported OpenAI models.

Move to Standard when you need to read and edit the code, export it, publish to the App Store or Google Play, use a custom domain, or remove Draftbit branding. Standard also lifts the project and integration caps and can open the sandbox in VS Code, Cursor, or Windsurf. It is the usual plan for one person shipping a real app.

Pick Pro when you want GitHub export, custom MCP servers, iOS and Android simulators in the browser, up to three sandboxes running at once, several agents working in parallel, App Store submission help, and priority support.

Pick Team when more than one person edits. It includes ten editor seats, live collaboration, up to five sandboxes, training sessions, and an account manager. Standard and Pro include one editor seat, and any paid plan can add up to ten more seats, so a two person shop can stay on Pro. Viewers do not use a seat.

Enterprise is arranged directly with Draftbit and covers SSO, custom SLAs, dedicated or private hosting, invoice billing, and custom seat and credit allocations.

If one capability would block your launch, find that row in the pricing page comparison table before you subscribe.