Is Draftbit free and what does it cost to build and publish an app?

The Free plan costs nothing and does not expire. It includes one editor seat, the visual editor, Claude Code and Codex, a built-in Supabase backend (beta), and web publishing on a draftbit.dev address. You get 5,000 credits once at signup, good for a year, with no daily or monthly refill. On Free those credits run Codex with supported OpenAI models, or you can connect your own OpenAI, Anthropic, or OpenRouter key or subscription at any time. Free allows 3 projects, 2 apps per project, one REST integration per project, and one sandbox at a time.

Paid plans are a platform fee plus an optional credit package. Standard is 15 USD per month, Pro is 30 USD, and Team is 150 USD with ten editor seats included. Yearly billing costs 20 percent less, so Standard is 144 USD a year, Pro 288 USD, and Team 1,440 USD. To have Draftbit fund the AI, add a monthly credit package from 25 USD, which buys 26,250 credits, up to 1,000 USD, with a larger bonus on bigger packages. One-time top-ups cost 1 USD per 1,000 credits on any paid plan. Extra editor seats are 10 USD per month on Standard and 20 USD on Pro and Team.

Standard unlocks unlimited projects and integrations, code editing and export, custom domains, iOS and Android publishing, removing Draftbit branding, and any supported agent and model with credits. Pro adds GitHub export, custom MCP servers, iOS and Android simulators, up to three sandboxes and five agents at once, App Store submission help, and priority support. Team adds live collaboration, ten agents at once, training, and an account manager. Enterprise is quoted per organization and can include invoice billing.

Draftbit is not the whole cost of an app. Apple and Google developer accounts, a domain, and outside services such as email, payments, or analytics carry their own fees.