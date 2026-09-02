Which developer accounts and fees do I need to publish a mobile app?

Publishing to the Apple App Store needs an Apple account enrolled in the Apple Developer Program. Apple charges 99 USD per year for the membership and may ask you to verify your identity with a government-issued photo ID. Once enrolled, you create a Bundle ID for the app, add the app in App Store Connect, and generate an App Store Connect API key with the App Manager role. Draftbit needs that key file along with your Team ID, Issuer ID, Key ID, and the app’s App Store ID to upload builds for you.

Google Play needs a Google Play developer account, which has a one-time 25 USD registration fee and can also require photo ID verification. You then create the app in the Play Console, set up a Google Cloud service account with access to the Google Play Android Developer API, and invite that service account into your Play Console so Draftbit can upload builds.

Enroll under the person or company that should appear as the publisher, and start early, because account verification can take longer than building the app. Some features add accounts of their own. Push notifications need a free Expo account, plus a Firebase project on Android. The store fees are separate from your Draftbit plan, and iOS and Android publishing need the Standard plan or higher. Apple and Google set these amounts and can change them, so confirm the current figures on their pages before you budget.