Can I add payments and subscriptions to a Draftbit app?

Stripe appears twice in the catalog because the two entries do different jobs. The Stripe MCP connector gives the agent tools while it builds, such as creating products and prices in your Stripe account and wiring payment processing into the app. The Stripe REST integration exposes Stripe API endpoints, imported from Stripe’s OpenAPI spec, that the agent can test and that the app can call at runtime.

Requests that use your Stripe secret key must not run inside a mobile or web app, since anything in the bundle is visible to users. Draftbit refuses to generate app client code for a connector header that reads a sensitive environment variable. Put those calls in a Supabase edge function or your own backend, confirm the payment there or through a webhook, and only then mark an order paid.

For subscriptions and in-app purchases on iOS and Android, the RevenueCat MCP server lets the agent integrate subscription billing, create products and subscriptions, and manage status and renewals. The Square MCP server connects the agent to customers, orders, and items. Apple and Google still control app review and the policy decisions about what you sell inside a mobile app, so read their rules before you choose a payment path.

MCP connectors only run during an active chat thread. The published app needs the provider’s SDK or API calls in its own code, which the agent can write. Test renewal, cancellation, refunds, and restore purchases before release. Provider and store fees are separate from your Draftbit plan.